Asad Ali Memon becomes first climber from Sindh to conquer Mount Everest

Asad Ali Memon of Sindh has achieved an incredible feat by scaling the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, and becoming the first ever from Sindh to print his name in history books.

Asad Ali Memon studies at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

A statement issued by the IoBM read, “Conquering the majestic mountain means that he is now part of an exclusive cohort of individuals to summit Mount Everest and is now the first and only person from Sindh to achieve this feat.”

It also wished Memon health and safe descent and return to his family.

Recently, Pakistan’s mountaineering community has risen to prominence, bringing honour to the country.

Last Sunday, Sajid Sadpara of Pakistan, a renowned mountaineer, became the last person to accomplish this feat without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

On his trek, Sajid was also without help from Sherpas, who are regarded as expert mountaineers.

The mountaineer made history by being the first Pakistani to ascend Mount Everest without using additional oxygen.

Sajid wants to climb each of the fourteen eight-thousanders by himself. By accomplishing this, he has carried out the wish of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, a great mountaineer.