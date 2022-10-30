As winter approaches, committee created to control coal prices

The decision was made after the residents of Kabul expressed concern over the high price of heating materials.

The Islamic Emirate has appointed a special committee to monitor and manage the price of heating materials, particularly coal, as winter approaches amid a dire humanitarian situation that is estimated to affect millions of people. The committee would be active under the leadership of the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Kabul Municipality, which is also represented on this committee, said that around 400,000 tons of coal will be pre-positioned in four zones of the capital to provide residents with coal.

“The responsibility of monitoring and the control of prices was given to the Kabul municipality. We are having daily meetings and will work on certain mechanisms,” said Niamatullah Barakzai, a spokesman for the Kabul Municipality.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said that the price of one ton of coal will be 9,000 Afs.

“The price in the market is over 16,000 Afs. To facilitate our people’s access to heating materials, the Islamic Emirate capped the price of each ton of coal around 9,000 Afs,” said Akhunzada Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the MoCI The decision was made after the residents of Kabul expressed concern over the high price of heating materials.

This comes as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the export of coal to Pakistan has significantly dropped compared to before.

Earlier, the ACCI said that the export of coal to Pakistan caused a spike in its price inside the country.—Tolo News