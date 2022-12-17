As Imran prepares for dissolution of assemblies, PM Shehbaz terms political stability vital for economic prosperity

Islamabad: As the political temperature in Pakistan continues rising with each passing day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed political stability a “vital condition for economic prosperity”.

In a press statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office media wing, PM Shehbaz said that it was the desire of someone that “Pakistan might be pushed into a default”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was alluding to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, since his ouster in April via a no-confidence vote from the office, has kept the government on the edge of its seat with different tactics, demanding early elections.

In his latest move, the PTI Chairman decided to dissolve the two provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where they make the government. On Wednesday, he announced that he would give a date for the dissolution of the two assemblies on December 17 (today).

Imran Khan to make big announcement regarding dissolution of provincial assemblies today

Alluding to Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz Sharif pledged that they would never let Pakistan default.

“The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” PM Shehbaz said in a veiled reference to Imran Khan.

“The people who had hurt public confidence were now out to dissolve assemblies,” he said, adding their objective was to create political instability.

He observed that only political stability and an economic charter could strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity.

PM Shehbaz vowed that they would rid the public of the problems of food inflation and employment like the way they delivered by removing “a liar and corrupt government” with the power of the constitution.

He added that the “political miscreants” wanted to force the world not to invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

“These political mischief makers were not concerned about the plight of the flood-affected population and the efforts to save them from winter, hunger, and diseases, as they were only self-centric and interested in their political interests.”

“There is no doubt that economic havoc was brought under an agenda and the political instability is a continuity of that action,” the PM further said.

He advised the political opponents to take pity on the condition of the people of Pakistan as bringing the public out of the curse of poverty and unemployment was the “real politics”.

With additional inputs from APP.