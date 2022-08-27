As flood continues wreaking havoc, celebrities raise voices for generous donations

Islamabad: With nearly 1000 people losing their lives, 1,456 suffering injuries, 802,583 livestock getting perished, 682,139 houses getting demolished and nearly 33 million others being affected in different ways by the devastating monsoonal floods, celebrities and sports personalities have called on the nation to donate generously to provide some measure of relief to the affected people.

Read: Floods devastate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Extreme flooding in Pakistan is sweeping away houses, schools and communities. More than 900 people have died and 33 million more affected, including in my home of Swat Valley. If you feel compelled, please donate to provide urgent aid and shelter. https://t.co/uN8RMRyw7M https://t.co/ljl6YFdxDj — Malala (@Malala) August 26, 2022

My dear fellow cricketer & brother @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN are doing a lot of on ground work for flood relief. Please help them out in all possible ways whether through donations or physical presence. I would have been there if i could walk Lala😭.

Still recovering. pic.twitter.com/kD8dy4C1Wo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 27, 2022

Thank you @wasimakramlive for advocating to support our people in need. Indeed we have to support each other in these testing times; @SAFoundationN is reaching out to the flood affectees across the country. Insha Allah, together we all will come out of this. #HopeNotOut https://t.co/xsmpgWpNDB — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 26, 2022