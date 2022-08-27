As flood continues wreaking havoc, celebrities raise voices for generous donations

Islamabad: With nearly 1000 people losing their lives, 1,456 suffering injuries, 802,583 livestock getting perished, 682,139 houses getting demolished and nearly 33 million others being affected in different ways by the devastating monsoonal floods, celebrities and sports personalities have called on the nation to donate generously to provide some measure of relief to the affected people.

