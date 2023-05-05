ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s daughter passes away in Dubai

KARACHI – Sumaiya Salman, the eldest daughter of ARY News Chief Salman Iqbal passed away in Dubai, it emerged on Friday.

Karachi King’s social media handle announced the news, saying Sumaiya Salman, the eldest daughter of Salman Iqbal, and Sabeen’s daughter breathed her last in UAE.

The deceased was a special child, however, the exact death of her demise remained unknown. Her funeral prayers will be offered in UAE on Saturday, per reports.

Following the announcement, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister, TV hosts, and social media users condoled the death of the media mogul.

Condolences

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family during this difficult time, a tweet shared by Arif Alvi said.

Prime Minister, in his message, prayed Allah Almighty to provide strength to ARY CEO and his family to bear this loss. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb too mourned the sudden passing away of Sumaya Salman. In her condolence message, the PML-N leader said it is an unimaginable loss and words seemed inadequate to express my feelings.