Artwork showcasing Pak-Hungary natural beauty with ‘water at core’

Photo exhibition, coffee-table book launched

Zubair Qureshi

A coffee-table book titled ‘Reflection of Reality’ or ‘Aks-e-Haqeeqat’ (in Urdu), showcasing landscape, people and communities of Pakistan particularly those living by lake, river and sea in Pakistan and Hungary was unveiled here at the Embassy of Hungary on Thursday during a photo exhibition. The event also marked the National Day of the country i.e. Revolution and War of Independence against Austrian-Habsburg rule.

Ambassador of Hungary István Szabó, the host of the event while giving a brief background of the National Day of the country said the idea of a joint photo exhibition/work of art struck him last year when he thought that the best date to present/unveil the work should be March 15, the national day of the country. “Our purpose was to bring closer our two countries through presenting our rich culture, natural beauties of the two countries through photos,” further explained the ambassador.

He also introduced Zulfikar Ali and his Hungarian photographer friend Gergely Szatmari whose works are featured in the coffee table book and at the photo exhibition. Zulfi visited Hungary last September and after his visit, Grego came to Pakistan. Both of the photographers did their best to capture living style, landscape and natural treasures and bounties of Nature. Literally, they shot thousands of photos, said the ambassador and out of that huge work, they selected a few, the most beautiful, the stunning as well as eye-opening.

Water is at the core of the photo exhibition as well as the book and the ambassador himself explained that it is the most relevant topic for all. Water being the source of life must be used judiciously, preserved and saved from pollution.