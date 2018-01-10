Arts Council trained over a million students in ten years: Ahmed Shah

Staff Reporter

Over a million students have been educated and trained by Arts Council Karachi in last ten years. This was stated by the President Arts Council Karachi, Ahmed Shah while addressing a crowded press conference held at the Manzar Akbar Hall here on Tuesday.

Ahmed Shah announced the details of the Youth Festival, starting from 10th January 2018. This year we have trained seventeen thousand students of the school, college and university level in six districts of Karachi. The training was provided in English, Urdu and Sindhi essay writing, the art of speech and declamation, painting, photography and music.

He further said the chief guest of this grand function will be the Governor of Sindh Mohammad Zubair. The chief guest will present acknowledgement shields to the Vice Chancellors, Principals and the teachers who have co-operated with the Arts Council for training their students in the respective fields.

Shah said over a decade, around one million youth has been benefitted from different training programs arranged and conducted by the Arts Council Karachi. The people of Karachi soon will realize that what a great job has been done by the Arts Council, once this great talent will be introduced and presented in front of the general public.

‘Every year more than five hundred are arranged by the Arts Council and it may be noted that the Youth Festival which is held for the last Ten years had a great impact on the society, especially the youth of this city, who now participate in these Youth Festivals in hundreds of thousands.

This year we have selected 109 educational institutions from 6 districts’ of Karachi and sent 100 Arts Council trained instructors to train the students’ right on their premises. Through this process, 17,000 students were trained and we strongly believe that these training will benefit the students in their practical life. Among the educational institutions 78 schools, 19 colleges and 12 Universities were included.’

Explaining the goals and objectives of the Youth Festival, Ahmed Shah said that repeatedly we have suggested the Government to include fine arts and skills development in the syllabus or the curriculum of different classes and grades, but so far nothing has been done.

Arts Council Karachi now presents this program as a model, which may encourage the Government to follow suit, after seeing the marvellous results of this program. Throughout the month of January, competitions’ will be held in different districts of Karachi. In February, a central competition will be held. The winners will be awarded Rs 100,000.

Shah offered the government its help in providing instructors for different programs should the need arises. This will be the first time in 70 years since Independence that such kind of training has been provided to the students.