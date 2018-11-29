Arts Council nurturing emerging talent paving path to success

PROVINCIAL metropolis, the cultural capital of Pakistan, continues to hum with sorts of cultural, literary activities and new books are being written by writers, poets and others on all subjects under the son and published irrespective of the prevailing hot or cold political weather and people getting used to social media, whatsapp, mobile phones etc.

National Art exhibition

Alhamra Art Centre was the venue of first Alhamra National Art Exhibition, which was inaugurated by Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in the presence of large number of artists, art lovers and collectors and members of the general public. On display in the exhibition were large number of more than 250 selected and representative art works of 136 artists hailing from all regions and areas of Pakistan. This was indeed a very remarkable and appreciable event as pretty large number of artists creative work was displayed irrespective of their classification, ages and experiences as well as selection of mediums and styles.

Artists whose creative art work was displayed for viewing by interested people and the art lovers included Saeed Akhtar, Mian Ejazul Hassan, Dr Ajaz Anwar, Afshar Malik, Kamal Hayat, Ghulam Mustafa, R.M.Naeem, Kalim Khan, Shahid Jalal, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Huma Mulji, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Ali Kazim, Rahat Naveed Masood, Maliha Agha, Waseem Ahmad, Samina Iqbal, Asad Salahuddin, Shahid Jalal, Dr Mussarat Hassan, Mehboob Ali, Akram Dost Baloch, Jamil Baloch, Aisha Jatoi, Rehana Mangi, Samina Islam, Chiitra Pritam, Amna Pataudi, Shahnawaz Zaidi, Durre Waseem Shah, Atif Khan as well as Inam Zafar, Mehreen Hashmi, Irfan Gul, Haider Ali Jan, Minaa Haroon, Abrar Ahmed, Sana Kazi, Nisha Hassan, Heera Khan among several others.

New Executive Director of Alhamra Art Council Ather Ali Khan on being contacted said that Lahore Arts Council always intends and prepared to share about art and culture from all over Pakistan for preserving, promoting cultural heritage of the country, the national exhibition as such has provided a platform for young and artistic youth to see the works of the masters, senior and emerging young artists from all over Pakistan displayed at one venue, the Lahore Arts Council strongly believes that through exhibitions it will be able to encourage and nurture the emerging young talent and also provide guidelines to them by paving their path.

GCU drama festival

A four-day long All Pakistan Inter-University Drama Festival was held at the Government College University. The dramatics clubs of top 15 universities including Punjab University, Kinnaird College Lahore University of Management Sciences, University of Engineering and Technology of Lahore, Bahauddin Zakaria University of Multan, and the Quaid-i-Azam University of Islamabad among others displayed their dramatic talent by presenting number of dramas in all national and regional languages throughout the festival.

Dramatic Club of the host GCU presented four dramas on the first day of the festival in English, Urdu and Punjabi languages. Debating Society and the Dramatics Club of the premier and one of the oldest educational institutions of the country Government College are quite well known for their creative activities. They not only organize inter-collegiate debates and such drama festivals in the own institution but also participate in such debates and dramatic competitions throughout the country winning laurels for the GCU quite regularly and frequently.

Tributes to Fehmida Riaz

Well-known literary figure and women rights activist Fehmida Riaz had passed away recently in Lahore after protracted illness. She was laid to rest in Lahore although she had lived most part of her life abroad in London and in Hyderabad. Various literary and cultural organizations are holding condolence references for Fehmida Riaz who had produced as many as 15 collections of her poetry starting with the first one in 1969 when she was about 22 years of age which was titled ‘Pathar Ki Zaban’.

Her other poetic collections included ‘Badan Dureeda’, ‘Dhoop’, ‘ Poora Chand’, ‘ Apna Jurm Sabat Hai’, ‘Hamrakab’, ‘Aadmi Ki Zindgi’ and ‘Aadhey Aadmi’ among others besides selection of poetic contributions ‘Mitti Ki Mait’.She had also written three Urdu novels ‘ Zinda Bahar’, Godawari’ and ‘Karachi’ and number of short stories.

PAL’s Ahle Qalam Sey Milye series

Lahore Center of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has started series of meetings with prominent literary figures. Under this series ‘Ahle Qalam Sey Milye’, a sitting was organized with known critic, poet and teacher Dr Khwaja Muhammad Zakria. Those who spoke about literary contributions of Dr Khwaja Muhammad Zakria included Dr Khalid Aftab, Dr Saadat Saeed, Dr Akhtar Shumar, Sarfraz Syed, Tasleem Kausar, Riaz Ahmad, Dr Faiza Butt and Aftab Javed besides Resident Director Muhammad Asim Butt while proceedings were conducted by Professor Tabinda Siraj.

An evening with Khalid Iqbal Yassir

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on its premises in the vicinity of the Alhamra Cultural Complex and Qaddafi stadium in Gulberg hosted an evening with prominent intellectual and poet Khalid Iqbal Yasir. PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf talked to chief guest Khalid Iqbal Yasir about his poetry and literary trends.

