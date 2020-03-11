Arts Council celebrates 80th birthday of Imdad Hussaini

Staff Reporter

The 80th birthday of the renowned Sindhi poet Imdad Hussaini was organized at the Arts Council. The event was organized by the Folk and Heritage Committee of Arts Council. On this occasion personalities from different walks of life attended the event including President Arts council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq, Bedal Masroor, Dr. Ayub Shaikh, Shams Jaffrani, Yasmen Chandio, Syed Nazakat Daddai, Naseer Mirza, Prof. Saleem Memon, Shoukat Hussain Shoro and Madad Ali Sindhu. Paying tribute to Imdad Hussaini speakers said that Imdad Hussaini is a great name in the world of literature; His poetry includes romance and the pain of love for his land. On the occasion of Imdad Hussaini’s birthday his book “Imdad Aahe Roll” was launched and his birthday cake was also cut. At the end of the ceremony Imdad Hussaini’s poetry was presented as a theater which was greatly appreciated by the audience.