Arts Council asks members to submit fee by Sept 3

According to the recent notification released by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the members of the Arts Council, who have not submitted annual membership fees for last two years, hereby notified to submit their annual membership fee by September 3, otherwise their membership will be canceled.

According to a declaration of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the governing body has already approved the decision while in view of the decisive conclusion, those members have been reminded to submit their fees multiple times through various platforms, are now being given the last chance.

It has been settled if any member who failed to submit their fee till September 3, 2018, their membership will be cancelled—NNI

