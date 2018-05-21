Artists welcome monthly stipend

Peshawar

Artists, singers and writers belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday welcomed the monthly stipend and paid thanks to Culture Directorate to support them financially. Talking to media here, Artist Arbabz Khan, Shahid Khan, Jahangir Jani, Shafi Armani and others said that today they are feeling joy that the provincial government has assist them financially.

They said that the provincial government have paid first phase of Rs30,000 monthly which was the evidence that KP Directorate of Culture take measure to promote culture in the province.—APP