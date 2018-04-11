Artists’ guild calls for airing Pakistani content during prime time

Zubair Qureshi

Artists and office-bearers of Artists Collective Trust have urged the government to ensure that TV channels air only Pakistani content during the prime time from 7.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.

Chairman of the trust and veteran artist Naeem Tahir raised this point while addressing a press conference at the National Press Club here on Tuesday.

An active voice for the welfare and cause of artists’ community Laila Zuberi who is also member of the executive committee of the Trust also spoke on the occasion and said such a step would safeguard financial and professional interests of the Pakistani actors and actresses. Artists Rehan Sheikh and Ali Tahir also addressed on the occasion.

Naeem Tahir was of the view that TV channels by airing foreign content in their prime time transmission were in fact financially murdering the Pakistani artists and the Pakistani talent. A large part of this foreign content comprises the Indian drama and shows which again are detrimental to Pakistani showbiz industry and also sabotaging our own cultural values, said Naeem Tahir. In this way, a wrong message is being sent to our public in general and the youth in particular and our values are suffering and our golden traditions are left on the mercy of the Indian art and culture onslaught, said Tahir.

Addressing the press conference, Laila Zuberi said it was an insult for the entire Pakistani film, drama and showbiz industry that prime time TV programmes mostly air the Indian content. Hundreds of talented Pakistani artists are associated with the Pakistani TV and film industry and due coverage/promotion should be given to them by our media industry and their work should be acknowledged, said Laila Zuberi. About Pakistani drama, she said Pakistan’s dramas are popular across the world and our TV dramas have always been the first and the foremost priority of the viewers of even our neighbouring country. It is a pity that despite being the custodian of such a great treasure of our past dramas, TV channels are showing the Indian drama and the Indian content, she said.

To a question, Laila said, airing of the Indian content not only cost the TV channels heavily, it also causes loss to the national exchequer on the other hand, Pakistani dramas are comparatively less expensive and tax is also paid to the government. To a question, she said there was no dearth of talent in Pakistani artists we only need to trust in their talent and support them. She said very soon a countrywide drive would be launched and similar meetings and briefings will be held in other cities of the country too, to promote and support this national cause.