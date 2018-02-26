Artists’ convention, a much needed initiative

A three day star studded artists’ convention opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday with luminaries of entertainment industry from across the country in attendance given full opportunity — may be for the first time in country’s history — to prepare a charter of demand after mutual consultation for presentation to the government envisaging measures as to how the artists’ community could be uplifted and empowered.

Indeed it is a unique moot of its kind in which the artists have been brought together at one platform to formulate the course of action for promotion of visual and performing arts, revival of which is imperative to project a positive and real picture of Pakistan to the outside world. It will be unfair not to commend the efforts put in by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, who since assuming the office paid special attention for the promotion of country’s rich cultural heritage and revival of film industry. While opening the convention, she very forcefully and pertinently described the artists’ community as defenders of the country’s perception equating them with the personnel of armed forces who defend the geographical borders. Undeniably she has emerged as a true champion of the rights of the community and we expect that she will continue to work with the same zeal and vigour to achieve desired objectives.

There is no denying the fact that artists from performing, visual or fine arts through their talent present the real picture and history of the society that is also vital to acquaint the younger generations of their true cultural heritage and save it from the invasion of foreign culture in today’s world of information technology. The objectives can only be achieved if the artists are also provided with an enabling environment, young talent is encouraged and supported through proper training and given required financial support. We are quick to pay tributes to the artists on their demise but the real change will come when their services will be recognised and acknowledged in their lifetime and when they will not be left at the mercy of difficult circumstances. In recent years we have seen artists dying in miserable conditions and the most recently was the death of Muna Lahori (Zakota Jin). We expect that the artists’ convention while finalising the charter of demand will also take into consideration the plight of poor artists and suggest viable financial assistance along with other benefits to them.

The government has also finalised culture and film policies to be announced today (Monday) and we expect it will accommodate most of the demands of the film industry vis-à-vis incentives for import of film making equipment and other related material besides financial support for deserving artists. It is a positive development that our younger generations are taking keen interest in learning art and history and now we also have many PhDs in the field of arts who represent our country in many international art conferences. Government’s support definitely will go a long way in helping the so far neglected industry to stand on its own feet, provide positive and healthy entertainment to the people and enable it to better compete with others in the realm. At the same time, it is also imperative that such conventions are held regularly so that problems being faced by artists could not only be discussed but also addressed promptly.

