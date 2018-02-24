Artists convention, CPEC Cultural Caravan to promote art, cultural ties with China

Govt to announce National Art, Film policy after 3-day deliberations

Zubair Qrueshi

CPEC Cultural Caravan Festival and the Artists Convention are taking off here on Saturday (today) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts with an objective to devise national policies on art, culture and film and to promote cultural ties between Pakistan and China. The three-day festivities, deliberations would see the well known writers from all over the country sit, discuss and recommend what the government should do at the softer front of art, culture and film and how lives of the artists could be improved.

The closing ceremony of these grand events would take place on Monday at the Pak-China Friendship Centre with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government would announce the cultural and film policies soon to ensure systematic and integrated mainstreaming of cultural and ethnic cohesiveness.

She said both grand events would pave a path for long lasting cultural impact across frontiers. With the emergence of CPEC, the cultural fusion would add more colours of ethnic identities and values to the regional interactions among the people. She also welcomed the members of the CPEC cultural caravan, the Chinese artists who had travelled all the way from Xian to Gwadar to explore the civilization of the region and to meet people all along the way.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah while briefing the media about the upcoming mega events here on Friday said the events would not only set the pace for promotion of art and culture, they would also help the government announce national policies on art and culture and film. Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of artists belonging to all genres of arts like visual and performing art have already arrived in the capital (around 300 according to a rough estimate) and they would sit together from today for the next two days as well to prepare a draft of recommendations to the government to form and announce national policies on art and film. Jamal Shah was of the view the grand events would have a significant cultural impact at home and abroad and support to these initiatives showed the government’s patronage towards promoting and mainstreaming the Pakistani culture to wipe off the ambiguous notions about the country.

It is unfortunate said Jamal Shah to see the artists facing financial difficulties at the end of their career and in our society, as soon as an artist retires life becomes simply miserable for him. The three-day deliberations would help the artists have a consensus point how to better living conditions of the artists.

He said that the Cultural Caravan has provided a platform where exchange of ideas, cultures and norms took place among people of opposing backgrounds, cultural norms and values. The joint artistic tour particularly helped pave way for the participants and in the long term general masses of both Pakistan and China to develop a strong bond based on cultural ideals.