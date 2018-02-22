Artistes to perform at opening ceremony of PSL

The curtain raiser of the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League was unveiled and the known artists performing at the event spoke about their performances which are set to electrify the crowd at the Stadium Thursday. The star studded cast for the ceremony include some world class performers who have made their mark with their exhilarating and memorable songs that have touched a chord with millions of fans, said the information made available here on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Keeping with the tradition the season three opening ceremony should dazzle the audiences at the stadium and the millions watching on their TV screens and through our LIVE stream around the world.

The ceremony is a wonderful reflection of Pakistan’s culture and heritage beautifully amalgamated with modernity, an internationally acclaimed artist like Jason Derulo will perform this year following in the footsteps of Sean Paul and Shaggy who made their mark at the first two editions of the HBL PSL.

Two young and upcoming movie stars who have already made an impression at the Pakistani showbiz scene Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf will be emceeing the ceremony.

Speaking on the press conference of the artists the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi thanked the artists for taking part in the HBL PSL opening ceremony festivities, the chairman added that the participating performers will make the event a truly memorable one.

“The HBL PSL opening ceremonies in the first two seasons have set a very high benchmark and have raised the bar for sporting leagues around the world.

The artists who spoke at the press conference include: -Abida Parveen-(Internationally acclaimed Sufi singer will perform a Sufi Act and A Sufi medley of her best songs) -Ali Zafar-(Internationally acclaimed singer and rock star, the voice of HBL PSL who has produced the official PSL anthem for the third year running) -Shehzad Roy-(Internationally acclaimed singer associated with the HBL PSL since the inception of the league) -Sachal Orchestra-(Internationally acclaimed orchestra set to mesmerize with their soulful Folk/Sufi tunes; they will also perform a powerful rendition of our beloved National Anthem) -Emcees for the event Bilal Ashraf and Hareem Farooq.

Meanwhile, Jason Derulo-(Internationally acclaimed American Pop music artist is set to perform some of his smash hit numbers in the ceremony tomorrow, Thursday.

Besides the wonderful line-up of performances the HBL PSL opening ceremony would include some other spellbinding acts and attractions that will enthral the fans for the third year in the running.

The ceremony starts at 7pm UAE time, the ceremony would be followed by the first match of the tournament between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and newcomers Multan Sultans, the match will start at 9:00 pm.—APP

