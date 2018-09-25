Artificial shortage of stamp papers by vendors annoys citizens

Getting a stamp paper from the Islamabad District courts was a nightmare as the stamp paper vendors were charging the rates according to their wish. Stamp papers are a legal requirement for official documents and artificial shortage allegedly created by the vendors was a permanent trouble for citizen which are earning much by selling such papers behind value of such papers.

The vendors in F-8 courts and in other areas were selling different value stamp paper on the rates determined by their own as the stamp papers worth Rs.5 and Rs 10 were being sold at Rs 100 due to no check by the authorities concerned.

Hundreds of people daily visit district courts for various purposes including domicile, sale deeds, marriage certificates, declaration of affidavits and various other purposes but due to the negligence of the authorities concerned, the stamp paper vendors were charging high rates and fleecing the people.

A citizen Nazeer Khan told this scribe that he went to F-8 courts for a sale deed and asked a vendor for stamp paper for the purpose but it was shocking for me when the vendor asked me Rs 300 for Rs 20 value paper. He said that all the vendors in the court premises were unanimously charging high rates and questioned why the authorities concerned have not taken any action against them so far. Approximately, a total of 250 stamp paper vendors were licensed from District administration but were not being properly checked by the authorities.

A lawyer not disclosing his name, told that some of the stamp paper vendors were doing business for years by creating artificial shortage. When contacted in this regard, an official of the District administration told that various raids were conducted at licensed vendors creating artificial shortage against their quota and informed that Federal Treasury Office (FTO) was issuing stamp papers in routine.

He said that a campaign has been launched against the black marketers and will be carried out till the solution of this problem, adding that licenses of such black marketers would also be canceled without any discrimination.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp