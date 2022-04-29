Artificial normalcy prevailing in IIOJK: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has said that the present situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is far from normal contrary to the claims being made by the occupation authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, NC leader Omar Abdullah, speaking to reporters in Srinagar, said, “On one hand, the government claims situation was normal, why Jumat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr prayers have been disallowed at the historic Jamia Masjid”.

He said that linking tourist arrivals with normalcy won’t do. “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. Either it is an artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” Omar said. “The government, if not by its words but by its action, is proving that the situation is too far from normal.”

He said pesky power cuts during Sehri and Iftaar time is either a deliberate attempt by the government or just its incompetence and it is the government that can explain what it was. He said power breakdown is also at its peak in Jammu region. He maintained Kashmir and Jammu people haven’t witnessed such irritating power cuts as being seen at present that too in the holy month of Ramzan.—KMS