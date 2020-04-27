Artificial Jewellery exports decline over 16pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports of artificial jewellery from the country witnessed decrease of 16.48 percent during the first three quarter of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The jewellery exports were recorded at US $3.199 million during July-March (2019-20) as against the export of US $3.830 million during July-March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 16.48 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the artificial jewellery however witness an increase of 180.56 percent during the month of March this year as compared to the same month of last year.

The jewellery exports in March 2020 were recorded at US $ 0.202 million against the export of $0.072 million in March 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of artificial jewellery also rose by 10.99 percent in March this year when compared to $0.182 million in February 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first three quarters of current financial year and declined by 26.45% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country’s exports registered about 2.23% growth, whereas imports reduced by 14.42%.