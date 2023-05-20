Artificial intelligence system launched in Govt hospitals

The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has taken another revolutionary step. In this regard, the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr. Javed Akram announced the good news of the launch of artificial intelligence system in government hospitals.

Now artificial intelligence system will be implemented in government teaching hospitals of Punjab. The caretaker provincial health minister, Dr. Javed Akram said that the artificial intelligence system can have many benefits in the healthcare system in Pakistan. All the information will be provided to the machine through the artificial intelligence system.

The future machine will provide us with guidance based on its information. Another application Outbreak Alert is also being introduced. In the first phase, artificial intelligence system will be implemented in Jinnah Hospital and PKLI. Artificial intelligence system will benefit both health departments. In government teaching hospitals, Artificial intelligence system will be enabled under HIMS system.

He further said that we are trying to make all government teaching hospitals of Punjab paperless. We hope that with the help of modern science, we can save the people from dangerous diseases. Artificial intelligence system will benefit the common man a lot. But it will also be very helpful in the treatment of patients after accidents. Artificial intelligence system will also be helpful in diagnosis, treatment and prevention in the health sector. Artificial intelligence system will prove to be a revolutionary step in the healthcare system and it will have very good results in the health system. Clinical audit will also be done through the artificial intelligence system. By evaluating the effects of drugs through the artificial intelligence system, safe treatment of patients will be ensured.