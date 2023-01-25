Artificial intelligence applications in education | By Abid Hussain

Artificial intelligence applications in education

ACCORDING to Oxford Language Dictionary, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

” AI has become one of the hottest buzzwords of our age that transform human services into machine services with technology and good reason.

The last few years have seen several advancements and innovations that have previously been in the realm of science fiction.

Now humans feel themselves in real life after the invention of AI. John McCarthy coined the term Artificial Intelligence in a conference held in 1956.

The term AI got accelerative speed when Shakey (A general purpose mobile robot) was launched in 1969 for general instruction.

When a supercomputer, “Deep Blue,” was introduced by IBM in 1997, it was regarded as a massive milestone of AI.

AI operation in practice started in 2002 when the first robotic vacuum cleaner was introduced.

From 2005 onward, the technologist never looked back and presented different applications like speech recognition systems, Dancing robots, Smart Homes, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Artificial Intelligence has been divided into four types: purely reactive, theory of mind, limited memory and self-aware.

Purely reactive machines give the possible result without observing data and memory like a chess game.

The theory of mind is used to understand thoughts and emotions; this kind of AI interacts like a social human.

Limited memory is that kind of AI that preserve the data and adds more information for proper decision with minimal memory.

Self-aware AI is the latest technology for future generations, which is intelligent, sentient, and conscious with understanding.

Statistica report has explained that by 2025 the AI Application software market worldwide is expected to reach 126 billion dollars.

The Gartner report has recorded that 37% of organizations have deployed AI Applications which grew to 270% in the last four years.

Servion Global Solutions has articulated that by 2025, 95% of customer interactions will be powered by AI.

As AI applications have been implemented in different domains, similarly, the Education sector is one of the largest and most influential fields for all humanities in general and particular for digital savvy.

AI has slowly begun to seep its roots in education and this slow transition increases the productivity among both teaching faculties and students.

Some of the major applications of AI are Administrative Tasks Automated to Aid Educators, like facilitating and automating personalized messages to students, grading paperwork, routine issue feedback, course and HR-related tasks, arranging and encouraging parent and guardian interaction, etc.

AI can help create innovative content such as video lecturing, animation and learning content through customization from different grades.

It can also be utilized in textbook guides and conferences invitations etc. AI has been declared one of the most productive applications for generating audio and video summaries of integral lesson plans.

Voice Assistants is yet another state-of-the-art application of AI that answers common questions raised by students without the involvement of the lecturer and teacher.

Hyper-personalization techniques are yet another application of AI to monitor lesson plans, study guides, habits and flash notes of the students; this technology is highly commendable for educational institutions.

Another transparent technology of AI is the Navigation application that offers; timely, accurate, and detailed information in educational institutions.

This technology uses GPS, a Convolutional Neural network, and a Graph neural network to detect users’ activities; it tells you the number of lanes and shows obstructions on the roads.

This application has been utilized by logistics companies that tell them the road traffic and optimization of routes; Uber and careem services are the best examples of AI.

Social media has become a significant segment of our people; we need it to interact efficiently and effectively.

Artificial intelligence has been utilized by top social networking websites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and so on.

These applications use AI to help educational institutions improve and market their services.

Facebook uses an application called Deeptext, which enables you to understand conversation better; it can automatically translate your conversation into different languages.

Modern educational institutions display their Twitter activities using AI services to remove propaganda and hateful content.

This is an excellent source for engaging your community members to share their thoughts openly.

Lastly, educational institutions can use Chatbots, which use AI applications. This technology comprehends the natural language to respond to people online via live chat, one of the best applications for students and faculty members.

Modern websites combine Chatbots for live questioning and answering. It provides solutions to any query 24/7, the most remarkable application of AI. In nutshell, AI and education has a strong bond of imaginary world.

—The writer is Deputy Director Library in a government Think-Tank.