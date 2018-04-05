Article 370 not a temporary provision, endorses Indian SC

New Delhi

After the ruling by the High Court of occupied Kashmir, Indian Supreme Court has also endorsed that the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is not a temporary provision.

The Indian apex court gave the ruling while hearing an appeal filed by petitioner Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha, against the Delhi High Court’s April 11, 2017 order dismissing the plea seeking a declaration that Article 370 is temporary in nature.

The Supreme Court said that in its earlier verdict of 2017 in the SARFESI case, it had been already held that Article 370 was “not a temporary provision”.

“The issue concerned is covered by the judgment of this court in the 2017 SARFAESI matter, where we have held that despite the headnote of Article 370, it is not a temporary provision,” a bench of Justices A K Goel and R F Nariman said. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for India said that the matter be heard after some time as similar matters were pending before the court and were to be listed shortly.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan and advocate Shoeb Aalam appearing for Jammu and Kashmir clarified that other matters which were pending before the Supreme Court related to Article 35-A of the Constitution and not Article 370 as submitted by the ASG Tushar Mehta.—KMS