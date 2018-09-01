Article 35-A case deferment jolt to enemies of law: HCBA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has said that the adjournment of Article 35-A case by the Indian Supreme Court is a big jolt to the enemies of the law.

The HCBA General Secretary, advocate G N Shaheen in a statement in Srinagar said that the three-judge bench headed by the Indian Chief Justice, Deepak Mishra, after heated arguments on both sides adjourned the case to second week of January 2019. It was a big jolt to the antagonists of Article 35-A and Article 370, he added.

“The observation of Chief Justice of India, Justice Deepak Mishra seems a dawning realisation of the Indian judiciary not to disturb the constitutional order,” he said. Shaheen said the court, while hearing the arguments observed that constitutional application order of 1954 commonly defined as Article 35-A is a presidential promulgation introduced 60 years ago and the matter cannot be ipso facto referred to a larger bench.—KMS

