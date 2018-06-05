Arthur ready to dish out ‘hidings’ after England rout

Headingley

Pakistan will have some tough discussions after their crushing defeat by England in the second test at Headingley on Sunday, head coach Mickey Arthur has said.

Pakistan started the two-match test series with a commanding win over England at Lord’s but the hosts dismantled Arthur’s side in the second test, winning by an innings and 55 runs.

Despite the rout, Arthur was confident that his youthful Pakistan team would come back stronger.

“It was a poor display from us coming off such a high at Lord’s as we are all about getting our consistency right and trying to play in the right style,” Arthur told Sky Sports.

“We’ll talk about it, we’ll have a hard discussion – we need to dish out a couple of hidings! But they are gutted and if they learn from this, hopefully, they can grow and grow quicker.”

Pakistan, who beat Ireland in a test last month, will conclude their tour with two Twenty20 internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted he was proud of his youthful side even after an innings and 55-run defeat at Headingley denied them a Test-series victory in England.

That overwhelming loss, completed inside three days on Sunday, meant the two-match campaign ended all square at 1-1 following what Sarfraz said was Pakistan´s “perfect” nine-wicket victory in the first Test at Lord’s.

Defeat left Pakistan still looking for their first Test series success in England since 1996, when fast-bowling greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were in the side.

Despite skittling England out for just 184 in their first innings at Lord´s, Sarfraz elected to bat after winning the toss in Leeds. While the Headingley pitch provided a typically good surface, overhead conditions quickly became humid and cloudy, creating a swing-friendly environment that made batting difficult.

Even so, Pakistan would still have expected to have made more than their 174, which featured a third fifty in as many Tests from teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

That total meant they were always chasing the game and, were just one individual effort away from conceding a large first-innings lead. Having fielded brilliantly as a side at Lord’s, Pakistan saw Hasan Ali drop a routine catch when Jos Buttler was on four.—AFP