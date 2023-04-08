Mickey Arthur was the most noticeable name missing as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the team management and coaches for the New Zealand series.

The former head coach of the national cricket team is set to be appointed as team manager and reportedly has the power of choosing which series to corner the Green Shirts. He will instead be performing his duties for Derbyshire while Pakistan hosts the Blackcaps.

As expected Grant Bradburn will serve as Pakistan’s head coach in his absence with Andrew Puttick the new batting coach. The duo will arrive in Pakistan on April 11th after facing minor delays in the confirmation of their appointments.

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul will also retain their places as an assistant to the head coach and the bowling coach respectively as Morne Morkel is busy with the Indian Premier League.

Rehan Ul Haq and Talha Ijaz have been designated as the team manager and analyst for the 10-match series respectively.

PCB has also confirmed that coaches and team management for future series will be announced after New Zealand concludes its tour.

The first match between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to be played in Lahore on April 14th.

Complete team management and coaches for the New Zealand series:

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr. Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).