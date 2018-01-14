Art work exhibition at RAC

Rawalpindi

A display of art work of its classes featuring handmade jewellery, decorative artwork, flower arrangements and dresses made by students were put on display in a two-day exhibition at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)here on Saturday. MPA Tehseen Fawad, Barrister Danial Ch accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

More than 20 students from fashion designing, textile designing, stain glass, interior decoration, painting, flower making, glass painting, cutting & sewing and pottery decoration displayed their 26 stalls, featuring gem and fabric jewelery. After inauguration of the ceremony, MPA Tehseen Fawad said that RAC had imparted training to its students in such a practical way that they were able to contribute in-home industry and can earn their livelihood in a respectful way.

On the occasion, Barrister Danial Ch appreciated the role of RAC role in development of art and culture.—APP