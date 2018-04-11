Art gallery for KP heritage promotion launched

Peshawar

Art plays an important role and has the potential to identify and express issues that are otherwise missed very easily. Directorate of Culture, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is working progressively for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage of the province including visual arts and crafts heritage.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Directorate of Culture in which first ever online art gallery was launched for virtual exhibition and promotion of rich and diverse art heritage of the province. The event was conducted in theater hall of Directorate of Culture in the presence of art community from across the province. Renowned artist Madam Tayyaba was chief guest accompanied by Dr. Abasyn Yousafazai, Fazal Sattar Durrani, Dr. Sher Ali, Jehanzeb Malik, Ali Sajid, Deputy Director Shahbaz Khan and Director Culture Ajmal Khan. Students and faculty members from AWKU Mardan, Hazara University, University of Peshawar, SBBWU and other institutions participated in the event. A number of media personnel were present to witness the moment of this history making event.

The ceremony was initiated by a launching animation prepared by Visual Art Specialist Abdul Majid Khan showcasing the rich and diverse art work of renowned artists of the province. Visual Arts Specialist Ahsan Zeb highlighted the aspects of the online art gallery and introduced audience to the platform including registration and uploading art work.—APP