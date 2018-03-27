Art exhibition, film screening held at PNCA

An art exhibition and a films screening was organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration Embassies of Austria, Belgium, France and Switzerland to celebrate Francophonie 2018. Embassies from the Francophonie countries also arranged a food festival at the PNCA. A large number of visitors and foreigners tasted various cuisines from the Francophonie countries.

People appreciated the role of Francophonie countries and hoped it will continue to host such events even in the coming days. Austrian film Conversation Workshop (Atelier de conversation) directed by Austrian Bernhard Braunstein in 2017. The documentary revolves around the art of communication-its trials and errors. The film brings on screen people from different races, cultures and traditions who are in Paris under different circumstances. They meet each other weekly by practicing French language.

The background of our members varies vastly from businessmen to students to refugees. Social and cultural upbringing here plays an integral role in how they express themselves, how they are divided and how they integrate through communicating in French language which hopefully would brings them together.—APP

