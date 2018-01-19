Art, crafts and antiques exhibition opens

An art, crafts and antiques exhibition started here under Mehmil Gallery Gulberg at Studio-Zero, here on Thursday.

The art pieces made of wood, metal and other antiques have been displayed at the exhibition.

Eminent personalities like Mustanser Hussain Tarar, Nayar Ali Dada and a large number of art-lovers were also present on the occasion.

The participants expressed their gratitude and admired Mehmil Gallery management for their efforts to promote art.

The three-day event will continue till Jan 20 at Studio-Zero Maratab Ali Road, said a press release.—APP

