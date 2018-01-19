An art, crafts and antiques exhibition started here under Mehmil Gallery Gulberg at Studio-Zero, here on Thursday.
The art pieces made of wood, metal and other antiques have been displayed at the exhibition.
Eminent personalities like Mustanser Hussain Tarar, Nayar Ali Dada and a large number of art-lovers were also present on the occasion.
The participants expressed their gratitude and admired Mehmil Gallery management for their efforts to promote art.
The three-day event will continue till Jan 20 at Studio-Zero Maratab Ali Road, said a press release.—APP
Art, crafts and antiques exhibition opens
