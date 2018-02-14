Art business gaining popularity in twin cities

Women entrepreneurs engaged in art and craft business were gaining popularity in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“Exhibitions were being arranged to create linkages among local artisans and the international buyers for the promotion of local arts and crafts and achieving sustainability and livelihood of Artisans, said an official of Potohar Organization of Development Advocacy (PODA).

She said this will create economic livelihood opportunities for the local artisans for improving their quality of life.

“Women’s economic empowerment can help to improve their social status and needs to be supported at all levels”, the official said.

She said that rural women artisans need special recognition and incentives as they face hardships in the society as compared to others. A woman artisan from Bhara Kahu Deeba Rana said “Ten years ago I had never picked a paint brush in my life but today I am a master artisan and teaching other rural girls how to be creative and become economically independent.”—APP

