Arshad Vohra case: ECP summons replies from concerned parties by Jan 11

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday conducted hearing on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Dr Farooq Sattar’s petition to de-seat Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Arshad Vohra from the post of Karachi’s deputy mayor.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Raza headed the proceedings. The ECP ordered the concerned parties of the case to submit their written replies by January 11, and to present arguments on next hearing.

Vohra’s counsel opted the stance that his client was never a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and was elected on Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s ticket.

The lawyer claimed to prove that MQM and MQM-P are different parties. He further alleged that the members of MQM-P are all puppets of MQM founder.

The counsel told the commission that Vohra had asked MQM-P to provide party manifesto but his request was not obliged.

Farooq Sattar’s lawyer said Arshad Vohra has no reason to ask for the details, and maintained that these are just delaying tactics.

Sardar Raza directed MQM-P to provide party manifesto to Vohra and asked the authorities to give a copy of details from ECP’s record as well.

