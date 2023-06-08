Arshad Sharif’s mother wants Imran Khan to be investigated in murder case

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother has filed a petition against Chairman PTI Imran Khan, other PTI leaders Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed to investigate Arshad Sharif’s murder in a Sou Moto notice case.

In a separate petition filed by advocate Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Arshad Sharif’s mother has taken the position that PTI Chairman, Faisal Vawda, Salman Iqbal, Murad Saeed and Imran Riaz should be investigated.

It has been requested in the petition that the evidence related to the murder of Arshad Sharif should be obtained from all these persons. The mother of late journalist said in a separate application that she appreciates the action of the Supreme Court in view of the sensitivity and importance of the case.

Arshad Sharif’s mother said that the investigation of the murder should be started from the conspiracy in Pakistan. She was of the view in her application that many people have claimed to know about the conspiracy to kill Arshad Sharif.

The complainant maintained that neither the report of the fact-finding committee nor the report of the JIT has been provided. The Supreme Court is requested to order the JIT chief to include 5 persons in the investigation. At the same time, the court should also order to provide the reports of the JIT.

ارشد شریف شھید کی والدہ نے چیف جسٹس عمر عطا بندیال کو درخواست دی ہے کہ عمران خان، سلمان اقبال، فیصل واوڈا، مراد سعید اور عمران ریاض کو ارشد شریف قتل کیس میں شامل تفتیش کیا جائے۔ pic.twitter.com/iu4mBAypxc — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) June 8, 2023

In December last year, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu of the “brutal killing” of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote a letter to CJP Bandial, asking him to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of Sharif.

The statement said that the CJP, in this regard, issued notices to the interior secretary, foreign secretary, information secretary, director generals of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Killing of Arshad Sharif

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, Kenya, in October, which the Kenyan police described as a case of “mistaken identity”.

Since the killing of Arshad Sharif, many in Pakistan, including Imran Khan-led PTI, had been urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the “target killing”. They claimed that Arshad was forced to leave Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates — where he had stayed for a short time before heading to Kenya. The Foreign Office has, however, dismissed these claims.