Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayer offered at Shah Faisal Mosque

Islamabad: Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayer was offered at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad on Thursday amid high protocol and dignity. The slain journalist will be buried at the H-11 cemetery in the capital later.

There were 3,792 security professionals directed on duty to offer security. While the mosque’s security was also upgraded.

Sharif’s body was handed over to his family at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, where he received a hero’s greeting from FC staff and a sizable police detachment. The dead body was received by the deceased’s relatives, friends, and well-wishers at the airport. After that, the corpse was moved to a morgue at PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

The contingents of Sindh police and the FC also supported the Islamabad police troops who had already been deployed at the place.

The security plans were majorly overseen by three superintendents of police (SPs), five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

Additionally, 1010 constables and 6 inspectors were stationed for security around Faisal Masjid. 204 members of the Sindh police and 2,500 members of the FC also accompanied them.

An eight-member medical board from the PIMS hospital performed a postmortem on his body at the hospital per the family’s request. The team also comprised an OMFS surgeon and an ENT surgeon.

His body was also subjected to an X-ray and a CT scan at the hospital by the PIMS medical board.

According to sources, today will be the initial postmortem report released. The forensic analysis of the materials delivered to the laboratory may take a few days, according to Professor Hashim Raza of the PIMS hospital.

After Arshad Sharif’s mother wished for a memorable farewell to her son, the senior journalist received roses outside his home.