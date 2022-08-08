Arshad Nadeem has won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nadeem won the competition on the back of a massive throw of 90.18 meters which was almost 2 meters clear of the second-placed Anderson Peters of Granada (88.64).

The distance was also better than Neraaj Chopra’s Olympic-winning effort of 87.13m with the Indian athlete, who is good friends with Nadeem, missing out on the games due to an injury.

Arshad Nadeem joined Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt in bagging gold medals for Pakistan in the Commonwealth games.

All in all, Pakistan finished with 2 Golds, 3 Silvers, and 3 Bronze medals.

Muhammad Sharif Tahir (Silver in the 74kg wrestling), Inam Butt (Silver 86kg wrestling), Zaman Anwar (Silver 125kg plus wrestling), Shah Hussain Shah (Brzone Judo), Inayat Ullah (Bronze 65kg Wrestling), Ali Asad (Brzone 57kg Wrestling).

Shajar Abbas also made history for his country by becoming the first man from Pakistan to reach the final of the 200m sprint event before ultimately falling short of the medal finishes.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber won the women’s javelin gold of the Commonwealth Games after defending her world title last month and then overcoming a bout of COVID-19.

Australia also defeated India by 9 runs to win the gold medal in the inaugural cricket final of the games.