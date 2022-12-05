Olympian Arshad Nadeem has undergone elbow surgery in London for a lingering issue but is expected to make a full recovery in due time.

The procedure was performed by Dr Ali Sher Bajwa who is confident that the 25-year-old will be back to his old self in no time. While talking to a private news channel, Dr Bajwa described Nadeem as a “warrior” and a “champion”.

“I’m happy and satisfied that our goal behind the surgery was achieved. We also used state-of-the-art facilities for the surgery”.

Arshad Nadeem will spend a week in London under Dr Bajwa’s care and is then expected back in the country to resume his rehabilitation from the surgery under his coach Salman Butt.

He recently made history for Pakistan yet again, winning a gold medal in the Javelin event of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a throw of 90.18 meters. It was the first Javelin Gold for Pakistan in the country’s history and its first Gold ever since 1966 in any athletics event.

Arshad achieved all that with a heavily strapped right elbow of his throwing arm, the same elbow he has had surgery on.

The Mian Channu native was one of just two Gold medal winners at the Games after Nooh Dasagir Butt triumphed in the +105kg weightlifting competition.

Elbow injuries are common in Javelin throwers due to the high strain that gets put on the joint because of the nature of the sport.