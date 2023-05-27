Pakistan’s most renowned Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem eased to the Gold medal of the event at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Nadeem managed to reach the distance of 78.02m on his third attempt which was good enough for the top step on the podium. His win sealed another Gold for WAPDA which made it a 1-2 for the department with Yasir Sultan taking Silver with a throw of 77.50m.

Army’s Amad completed the podium, taking the Bronze medal after his best throw of 73.18m.

Arshad Nadeem winning the Gold at the National Games will certainly boost his confidence as he was taking part in his first Javelin event since undergoing the knife.

The 26-year-old has reportedly already set his sights on bigger things, namely the 2024 Paris Olympics and international athletics meets across the world.

Arshad has already built a solid resume for Pakistan at his age. He is the first athlete from the country to qualify for the Olympics (2020) where he finished fifth before notching the same position at the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

He has won international Gold medals in Javelin at Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and South Asian Games.

Arshad also ranks fifth in the world in international javelin rankings.