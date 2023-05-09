Arsenal wins, Man U loses to leave plenty to play for in EPL

A display of character and resilience from Arsenal has ensured there’s plenty of life left in the Premier League title race.

The fight to finish in the Champions League qualification positions is far from over, too, after David De Gea’s latest mistake in another away loss for Manchester United.

By inflicting a rare home defeat on Newcastle, Arsenal gained redemption for one of its most painful losses under Mikel Arteta and kept the pressure firmly on Manchester City just when it looked like the defending champions might be strolling to the title.

Arsenal’s 2-0 win in a febrile atmosphere inside St. James’ Park left City with a one-point lead with three weeks left in the season. City has a game in hand but the tougher run-in, with three away matches in its remaining four fixtures.

“Let’s keep going and digging and digging, and see what is there,” said Arteta after a win earned by Martin Odegaard’s long-range strike in the 14th minute and an own-goal by Fabian Schar in the 71st.

In a physical game, Arsenal’s players were shoved and roughed up, while riling the home fans with streetwise tactics that might have pushed the boundaries of gamesmanship.—AP