Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on landing Barcelona winger Raphinha after missing out on their long-term target Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk opted to sign with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea after the Gunners reportedly refused to match the terms offered to the winger by Todd Boehly’s club.

Mikel Arteta’s team still needs reinforcements this January to bolster its chances of winning the Premier League where they currently sit at the top of the table with Raphina now their alternative option.

The Gunners are interested in bringing the winger back to the English league as the Brazilian has failed to nail down a starting spot in Barcelona’s starting XI. Xavi Hernandez has preferred Ousmane Dembele over the former Leeds winger in his attack with the forward becoming a bench player since moving from Leeds during the summer transfer window.

The Catalans are also reportedly willing to part ways with their asset but are looking for a fee of around 100 million Euros which complicates the matters. Barcelona only paid €58.00m for him in the summer and his 8 goal contributions in 23 games since do not merit such a price hike in Arsenal’s eyes.

Arsenal was also interested in Raphinha during the summer before he decided to move to Spain but will be wise to bury the hatchet in order to continue their fine form.

The Gunners will take on a surging Manchester United next as they look to seal an unlikely Premier League title which will allow them to attract more footballing talent in the summer.