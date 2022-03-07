Arsenal survive Watford scare to move into top four

Arsenal survived a Watford scare at Vicarage Road to move above Manchester United and into the top four of the Premier League table.

Bukayo Saka was the main man for Arsenal as he contributed a goal and an assist as Arsenal continued to fight for a Premier League top-four finish with an entertaining 3-2 win away from home.

The Hornets thought they had taken the lead within the first 20 seconds as Emmanuel Dennis slotted home but their jubilation was short-lived as he was judged to be in an offside position. Martin Odegaard got the visitors’ on the board on the five-minute mark when the Norweigen fired a shot past Ben Foster after a neat one-two with Saka.

Watford restored parity on 11 minutes through Cucho Hernandez, whose bicycle kick from Kiko Femenia’s cross flew past Aaron Ramsdale.

But Arsenal moved back in front on the half-hour mark as Saka finished off after being set up by Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a two-goal lead on 52 minutes when Gabriel Martinelli finished off a superlative team move. Saka’s quick throw fell to Odegaard who passed to Lacazette before the Frenchman set up to Martinelli to finish off their best move of the game.

Moussa Sissoko netted a second to give Watford hope for a draw with three minutes remaining. The midfielder chested down a lobbed pass and finished past Ramsdale from Hernandez’s cross.

The result moves Arsenal into fourth place while Watford remains 19th, three points behind 17th place Everton, who have three games in hand.