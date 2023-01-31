Premier League leaders Arsenal have completed the signing of Italian midfielder Jorginho from domestic rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of £12m.

Both clubs were in talks about resolving the issue given Jorginho only had six months left on his current deal. The transfer should sate each side with Arsenal landing a much-needed cover in midfield while Chelsea recoups some money for their now-former player.

His departure also frees up some space on the pay-roll as Chelsea looks to finally land Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on the final winter transfer day.

The Italian joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 before going on the represent the Blues in 213 games scoring 29 goals while winning the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the side.

The Euro winner is yet to win a Premier League medal which the Gunners are the favourite to do.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is getting a player with decent experience in Jorginho who can cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka who have played almost every game for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His one-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners is also likely not to dissuade other players like Declan Rice and Moises Cicado from joining in the summer in a major win for the club.

Jorginho will undergo his medical today before signing the contract.

Arsenal plays its next game on Saturday against Sean Dyche’s Everton.