Arsenal beat West Ham away from home to give their Champions League hopes a massive boost.

The win takes them two points above Tottenham who bested Leicester 3-1 thanks to a Heung-min Son double.

Arsenal now have city rival Chelsea in sights who sit just three points above them after their loss to Everton.

Rob Holding and Gabriel scored on either side of a Jared Bowen equalizer to seal a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Arteta’s side is guilty of starting slow sometimes and they were matched by West Ham with both teams struggling to make anything out of spells of good possession.

The game came to life when Holding nodded in a Bukayo Saka corner on 39 minutes for his first goal since 2019.

West Ham responded almost immediately but Aaron Ramsdale produced a great save to tip a Declan Rice effort over the crossbar.

Ramsdale could not stop Bowen from equalizing in the 45th minute as the forward’s volley took a slight deflection off Gabriel and into the net.

West Ham continued to look dangerous after the break but it was Arsenal who struck again through Gabriel, who headed in on 54 minutes from a well-placed Gabriel Martinelli cross to put the visitors back in front.

Both teams went looking for another goal that would never come ruling West Ham out of a chance at a top-four finish.

They will now look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Frankfurt in Europa League.