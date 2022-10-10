Arsenal finally got the better of Liverpool to make an emphatic title statement at the Emirates Stadium while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal to rescue Manchester United in their match against Everton.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (2) scored for the hosts to seal a 3-2 win after Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino had pegged them back twice.

Having not scored a single goal in their four previous encounters against Liverpool, Arsenal absolute flew out of the blocks with Martinelli finishing off a brilliant team move inside the first minute to give his side the lead.

Despite the early goal, Liverpool grew into the game and eventually found the equaliser through Nunez who put away Luis Diaz’s cross to draw the game level in the 34th minute. Arsenal then regained their composure before halftime to launch another blistering counter-attack which Saka finished off to give his side the lead heading into the half time.

The visitors did equalise once again through Firmino who managed to beat the offside trap before flashing his shot past Aaron Ramsdale to restore parity once again which lasted until the 74th minute when Thiago fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box and Saka dispatched the penalty to complete the scoreline.

With their win, Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as they look to challenge Manchester City for the title this season. Liverpool slipped to 10th in the standings and will next face a rampaging Man City which can ruin their chances of making the top four even further.

Meanwhile, in another encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal to secure a 2-1 comeback win for Manchester United against Everton.

Alex Iwobi gave the hosts an early lead before Antony scored for a third successive game to equalise in the 15th minute.

Ronaldo, on for an injured Martial, scored the winner before halftime with a clinical shot to help his side move to fifth on the league table.