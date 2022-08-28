Arsenal came from a goal down to beat a game Fulham side at the Emirates and remain perfect in the Premier League as they finally look to mount a serious challenge for the title, something they have been unable to do for a while.

Arsenal dominated the opening stages of the game but it was the visitors who went in front in the second half when Aleksandar Mitrovic caught Gabriel on the ball on the edge of his own 18-yard box and slotted it past Aaron Ramsdale for his 100th goal for Fulham.

It was also Mitrovic’s 4th goal of the season.

Arsenal did not have to wait long to find the equaliser as Martin Odegaard hit back minutes later when he picked up a pass from Bukayo Saka and his attempt deflected past a helpless Bernd Leno.

The German was the again culprit for the winner just moments later when he failed to deal with a cross allowing Gabriel to make amends for his mistake earlier and slot the ball home.

The result marks the first time since Arsenal’s 2004-05 “Invincible” season that the club have started the season with four consecutive league wins, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side two points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal previously beat Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth and winning over a side which held Liverpool to a draw will only bolster their confidence.