Arsenal made another emphatic statement in the race for the Premier League title easing past Tottenham away from home in the North London derby to go 8 points clear of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men took full advantage of their rivals’ slip-up against Man United as a Hugo Lloris own goal and a Martin Odegaard strike in the first half helped the Gunners ease to a 2-0 win.

Gunners dominate the North London derby from the off:

Arsenal looked the favourites from the very first whistle with their high press and precise passing troubling Tottenham from the very beginning.

Their efforts paid off in the 14th minute when Hugo Lloris diverted Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net.

The Gunners then laid siege to Tottenham’s goal in search of the second.

Tomas Partey was inches from doubling the lead for Mikel Arteta’s side in spectacular fashion as he lashed a volley from outside the area against the right post.

Ogedaard eventually found the second goal for his side after thundering a ball past Lloris in the 36th minute from 20 yards out.

Tottenham shows life in the second half:

Antonio Conte’s men continued their trend of raising their game after halftime and both Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon tested Aaron Ramsdale with their efforts.

Tottenham again rallied late in search of a goal but failed to beat a resolute Arsenal defence.

After the full-time whistle, goalkeeper Ramsdale appeared to be kicked by a Spurs fan behind the goal, sparking a melee between both teams.

Arsenal now tops the Premier League table with 47 points from 18 matches to extend their lead at the summit. Spurs remain fifth, now five points from the top four.

Arsenal will next face the red-hot Manchester United while Tottenham faces City in their next fixture.