Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing to a deal with Manchester City for the versatile Oleksander Zinchenko.

The Gunners, who are managed by former Guardiola assistant Mikel Arteta, have already signed Gabriel Jesus from the Premier League rivals and have reportedly agreed to a £35m deal with the Cityzens.

Zinchenko reportedly wanted more playing minutes in the midfield as opposed to his usage at left-back by Guardiola which proved one of the deciding factors in aiding his move to Arsenal.

City, meanwhile, are expected to use the funds from the sale to bring in their summer target Marc Cucurella from Brighton who is available for £50m and are expected to keep Nathan Ake for another season which could conclude another fantastic summer window for them this year.

Zinchenko only cost Man City £1.8m to sign from Russian side FC Ufa in 2016 and has gone on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and two Community Shields in sky blue.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk youngster has two goals and 12 assists from 127 games for the English champions to his name, but only started 10 Premier League matches last season with Cancelo and Walker being City’s preferred pairing when healthy.

Should Zinchenko complete his proposed move to Arsenal, the 25-year-old would become the Gunners’ fifth arrival of the summer window after Jesus, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos.