Arsenal moved a step closer to winning its first Premier League title since 2004 with a comfortable win over Everton at home.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (2) and Martin Odeggard all got on the scoresheet as the home side avenged their unlikely loss to the Toffees in their previous meeting.

The prospect of more dropped points loomed large in London as the visitors frustrated the Gunners for the opening 40 minutes of the game but the complexion changed within minutes as Saka fired them in front after receiving Odegaard’s pass on the edge of the box.

The England international then caught Idrissa Gueye lacking on the ball before finding Martinelli who easily beat Jordan Pickford for a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Everton, who have struggled for goals this season, offered nothing threatful in the second half and Odegaard put the game away in the 71st minute from a Leandro Trossad cutback.

Martinelli then added a bow on the proceedings with a second goal in the 80th minute.

The win over Everton takes Arsenal five points clear at the top of the league table ahead of Manchester City.

The Gunners have 60 points after 25 games with City second with 55.

Everton, meanwhile, remains in a relegation battle with 21 points, currently sitting 18th.

In the night’s other encounter, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals as Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.