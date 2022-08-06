The 2022/23 Premier League season got underway with Arsenal taking care of a tricky Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and a late own goal by Marc Guehi in the final minutes secured all three points for the Londoners to give their fans hope for a fruitful season ahead.

Arsenal have splashed the cash this offseason with notable additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko from the Premier League champions Man City and it showed against Crystal Palace.

Jesus, who hit the ground running during the pre-season fixtures, was impressive once again being part of every threatening move for his side. With just five minutes gone, the Brazilian dribbled past defenders before his blocked shot fell into the path of Martinelli who somehow missed an open goal.

The Brazilan made amends soon after, heading in a well-worked corner routine to score the first goal of the new Premier League season.

Palace, as is the case most of the time, found their footing in the match with Arsenal needing defensive composure from Aaron Ramsdale and Granit Xhaka to keep the scoreline at 1-0 heading into half-time.

Ramsdale also had to deny Eberechi Eze in the opening minutes of the second half after the Palace player was played clean through by Wilfried Zaha on the break. But led by a debuting William Saliba, Arsenal grew confident as time wore on.

In the 85th minute, Guehi turned the ball into his own net from a Bakayo Saka effort to give Arsenal a perfect start to the season.

Mikel Arteta narrowly missed out on a Champions League qualification last season but has been rewarded with signings to shape his squad as he looks to turn Arsenal into a Premier League force once again.