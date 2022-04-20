Arsenal beat Chelsea to resume hunt for Champions League

Arsenal recorded another “up” in what has been another up and down season for the Gunners.

A brace from Eddie Nketiah propelled them firmly back into the Champions League hunt courtesy of a 4-2 win over Chelsea in a London Derby at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal led twice in the first half through Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe but were quickly pulled back by Chelsea goals from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Nketiah added his second early in the second half before Bukayo Saka made sure of the vital three points when converting a stoppage-time penalty.

The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for Arsenal and lifts back level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham and three points ahead of Manchester United, who have played a game more, in sixth.

Arsenal struck first when Nketiah pounced on a weak back pass by Andreas Christensen in the 13th minute.

Things looked comfortable for the Gunners when Smith-Rowe finished off a flowing counter-attack in the 27th minute for a 2-0 lead.

But the visitors were quickly pegged back on both occasions.

A deflected effort from Werner was followed by a close-range finish by Azpilicueta from a Mason Mount cross as teams went into the break level on the night.

Nketiah restored the visitors’ lead in the 57th minute when he seized on another mix-up in Chelsea’s defence to make it 3-2, stabbing the ball home after Thiago Silva’s interception bounced into the Arsenal striker’s path off Malang Sarr.

Chelsea pressed for a third equalizer, bringing on Kai Havertz for out-of-form record signing Lukaku who failed to impress once again after being given a rare start by Thomas Tuchel.

Saka rounded off the win when he converted a penalty in the 92nd minute after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Azpilicueta.

The defeat represented the first time since 1993 that Chelsea lost three consecutive home games having been beaten by Brentford in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They conceded a total of 11 goals in those games, a run of form that contrasts with their usually secure defence under Tuchel.

Despite defeat, Chelsea maintain a five-point cushion in third and have a game in hand on both Arsenal and Tottenham.