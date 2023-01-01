Arsenal defeated Brighton away from home to move seven points clear of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title after the defending champions were held at home by Everton.

Arsenal vs Brighton:

Mikel Arteta’s men came into the game knowing both Man City and Newcastle had dropped points earlier and took full advantage to secure a 4-2 win.

Unlike in their previous game, it took them just 66 seconds to find the back of the net through Bukayo Saka before Martin Odegaard added their second in the 37th minute to ease any nerves.

Eddie Nketiah then scored a third for Arsenal but Brighton hit back through Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson and either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners who did enough to take the win.

Arsenal now leads the table with 43 points after winning 14 of their 16 games and suffering just a single loss.

Manchester City vs Everton:

Manchester City missed a chance to put Arsenal under pressure before their game after being held to a 1-1 draw by Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game for City, his 21st league goal already, who were pegged back by Demarai Gray who helped his side stop a three-game losing skid.

The home side continued to dominate possession but could not find a way past Jordan Pickford.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United:

This season’s surprise challengers, Newcastle United, also dropped two points to a resolute Leeds side during an entertaining but uneventful 0-0 draw.

Eddie Howe’s side was looking for a seventh successive league win but could not breach Leed’s goal despite taking 15 shots and keeping the ball for 59% of the match’s length.

They sit in third, a point behind Man City, with 34 but having played a game more than Pep Guardiola and Arteta’s teams.