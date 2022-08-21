Arsenal continued their strong start to the Premier League season with another impressive win over Bournemouth to go top of the table.

Martin Odegaard scored a brace, William Saliba added a third and Gabriel Jesus looked assured once again in the 3-0 win for the Gunners.

Any hopes of a close contest were dashed in the fifth minute when Jesus danced through the Bournemouth defence and set up Gabriel Martinelli whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Mark Travers, but Odegaard was on hand to slot home.

The Norwegian grabbed his second goal just under six minutes later after a low cross from Ben White, taking advantage of Jesus’ intelligent movement to fire past Travers and put Arsenal in full control.

The home side rarely threatened any retort as Arsenal cruised through the first half.

There were positive signs for them after the break but William Saliba produced a fine finish in the 54th minute, sweeping home a cut-back from Martinelli with his left boot to score his first goal for the club and put the game on ice.

Jesus looked to have put further gloss on the victory in the 72nd minute when he latched on to a clever pass from Odegaard before dinking the ball over Travers, but it was ruled offside after a VAR review.

With the win over Bournemouth, Arsenal has started a Premier League season with three consecutive wins for the first time in 18 years.