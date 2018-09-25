Arrogant India

India disappointed once again after announcing walk out from the dialogue table. A meeting was arranged between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries – Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj – in New York. This meeting was crucial not only for Pakistan but also for India, to discuss and resolve disputed issues among the two countries, but sadly India backtracked at last moment.

However, it is important to note that “it is not the first time as earlier India repeatedly withdrew itself on multiple occasions”. This arrogant nature of politics will give nothing to India rather than instability to the strategic paradigm between India and Pakistan and to the region. I hope India will reconsider the Pakistan peace proposal by the Prime minister Imran Khan himself and soon both countries will sit together for the talk because the only solution to the problem is the negotiation.

SYED HAMZA AHMED

US, Connecticut

